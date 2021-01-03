Empty chairs await tourists at Legian beach, Bali. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus pandemic
As Chinese tourists steer clear of Indonesia, resort islands in Bali and beyond feel the pinch
- Local businesses in destinations such as Manado and Lombok are also suffering after a sharp drop in international tourist arrivals
- Southeast Asia’s biggest economy has cut its 2020 foreign tourist arrivals target to between 2.8 million and 4 million, down from 18 million in 2019
