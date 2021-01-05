An Indian woman holds a cutout of a syringe depicting the Covid-19 vaccine during New Year’s Eve festivities. Photo: EPA An Indian woman holds a cutout of a syringe depicting the Covid-19 vaccine during New Year’s Eve festivities. Photo: EPA
An Indian woman holds a cutout of a syringe depicting the Covid-19 vaccine during New Year’s Eve festivities. Photo: EPA

In Modi’s India, political row erupts over home-grown coronavirus vaccine

  • Knives are out for the Covaxin vaccine after it was granted emergency approval before final-stage human trials had been completed
  • Squabbles between politicians from the BJP and other parties added to the simmering unrest among the Muslim and Hindu communities over the vaccine’s alleged contents

Amrit Dhillon
Updated: 6:00pm, 5 Jan, 2021

