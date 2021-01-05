Singapore’s contact-tracing efforts have been largely successful, but some fear controversy over police access to the data could undermine trust. Photo: AFP Singapore’s contact-tracing efforts have been largely successful, but some fear controversy over police access to the data could undermine trust. Photo: AFP
Singapore’s contact-tracing efforts have been largely successful, but some fear controversy over police access to the data could undermine trust. Photo: AFP

Coronavirus: TraceTogether data used in murder case, Singapore minister says as he defends police access to contact-tracing programme

  • Ministers K Shanmugam and Vivian Balakrishnan defend police use of data from the contact-tracing programme in case of ‘serious offences’
  • Police access has stirred controversy, as government has previously stressed it would be used only for contact-tracing

Kok Xinghui
Kok Xinghui in Singapore

Updated: 8:47pm, 5 Jan, 2021

Singapore’s contact-tracing efforts have been largely successful, but some fear controversy over police access to the data could undermine trust. Photo: AFP
