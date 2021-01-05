A worker inspects syringes of a Covid-19 vaccine produced by Sinovac at its factory in Beijing. Photo: AP A worker inspects syringes of a Covid-19 vaccine produced by Sinovac at its factory in Beijing. Photo: AP
Chinese vaccine makers to apply for clearance in the Philippines, as Duterte tries to block probe into illegal inoculations

  • Sinopharm and Sinovac have said they will this week request their vaccines be cleared for emergency use, according to Manila’s ambassador to China
  • Meanwhile, the president has lashed out at a Senate attempt to investigate his security team’s use of Chinese-made vaccines that remain technically illegal

Raissa Robles
Raissa Robles

Updated: 10:52pm, 5 Jan, 2021

