Migrant workers and their families are carried in trucks to a field hospital for Covid-19 patents in Samut Sakhon on January 4. Photo: AP
Coronavirus pandemic
In Thailand, outbreak among migrant workers highlights rampant people smuggling
- A growing cluster of cases has been detected in Samut Sakhon province, home to around 400,000 migrant workers who are mostly from Myanmar
- Experts say efforts to register workers and trace infections are being undermined by smugglers taking advantage of migrants desperate for work
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Migrant workers and their families are carried in trucks to a field hospital for Covid-19 patents in Samut Sakhon on January 4. Photo: AP