Coronavirus pandemic

As coronavirus resurges in Thailand, tourism businesses go on life support

  • Just 30 per cent of businesses are still operating in the country after a long initial Covid-19 lockdown, with more suffering expected to come
  • Caught between trying to save the economy and stopping a public health catastrophe, the government has been accused of doing neither

Vijitra Duangdee

Updated: 8:41am, 8 Jan, 2021

Kampon Tansacha, the owner of Noongnooch Tropical Garden, directs his landscaping crew in making refinements to the park. Photo: Vijitra Duangdee
