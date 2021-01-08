A worker wearing a protective suit disinfects a Vietnam Airlines at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus pandemic
Vietnam’s tight lid on the coronavirus leaves many citizens desperate to return, with illegal border crossings on the rise
- Since it sealed itself off from the world last March, Vietnam has recorded just over 1,500 Covid-19 infections – but many of its nationals are stranded abroad
- They are eager to come home ahead of the Lunar New Year, or Tet, holiday next month, and face job and income losses as well as scanty information about repatriation
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A worker wearing a protective suit disinfects a Vietnam Airlines at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi. Photo: AFP