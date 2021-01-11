A doctor collects a sample for testing from a lady at a coronavirus screening in Shah Alam, Malaysia. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin declares targeted lockdowns
- Third wave of Covid-19 has seen cases rocket from fewer than 10,000 in mid-September to nearly 136,000 on Sunday. There have been 551 deaths
- The country’s 13 states and three federal territories will be put under some form of lockdown starting Wednesday. All inter-state travel is banned
