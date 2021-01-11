A doctor collects a sample for testing from a lady at a coronavirus screening in Shah Alam, Malaysia. Photo: AP A doctor collects a sample for testing from a lady at a coronavirus screening in Shah Alam, Malaysia. Photo: AP
A doctor collects a sample for testing from a lady at a coronavirus screening in Shah Alam, Malaysia. Photo: AP

Coronavirus pandemic

This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin declares targeted lockdowns

  • Third wave of Covid-19 has seen cases rocket from fewer than 10,000 in mid-September to nearly 136,000 on Sunday. There have been 551 deaths
  • The country’s 13 states and three federal territories will be put under some form of lockdown starting Wednesday. All inter-state travel is banned

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Tashny Sukumaran
Tashny Sukumaran

Updated: 6:55pm, 11 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A doctor collects a sample for testing from a lady at a coronavirus screening in Shah Alam, Malaysia. Photo: AP A doctor collects a sample for testing from a lady at a coronavirus screening in Shah Alam, Malaysia. Photo: AP
A doctor collects a sample for testing from a lady at a coronavirus screening in Shah Alam, Malaysia. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE