A medical worker prepares a shot of the Sinovac Biotech vaccine. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus pandemic
The Philippines looks to start Covid-19 vaccine drive by February with doses from Sinovac
- The first 50,000 doses of the 25 million secured from the Chinese firm are expected next month, with the government seeking to inoculate more than half the population by 2021
- Filipinos will not be able to choose which vaccine they get, and trust over vaccine safety may be another hurdle
