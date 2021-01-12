People clad in face masks seen in downtown Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AP People clad in face masks seen in downtown Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AP
People clad in face masks seen in downtown Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AP

Coronavirus pandemic

This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

developing | Malaysian king declares state of emergency as coronavirus cases hit record high

  • The emergency will last until August 1 or earlier depending on the state of Covid-19 infections, the palace says
  • The declaration of emergency means that parliament will be suspended indefinitely, giving PM Muhyiddin Yassin the ability to govern by fiat

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Tashny Sukumaran
Tashny Sukumaran

Updated: 10:56am, 12 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People clad in face masks seen in downtown Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AP People clad in face masks seen in downtown Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AP
People clad in face masks seen in downtown Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE