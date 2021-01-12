People clad in face masks seen in downtown Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AP
developing | Malaysian king declares state of emergency as coronavirus cases hit record high
- The emergency will last until August 1 or earlier depending on the state of Covid-19 infections, the palace says
- The declaration of emergency means that parliament will be suspended indefinitely, giving PM Muhyiddin Yassin the ability to govern by fiat
