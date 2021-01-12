A waitress with a face mask serves customers at a restaurant in Bangpu, Thailand. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus pandemic
Thailand gears up for long haul in Covid-19 fight ahead of Sinovac vaccine roll-out
- The head of the Thai National Vaccine Institute says it will take another two years for life to return to ‘somewhat normal’
- Thailand is preparing to launch its inoculation drive with 200,000 doses of the Sinovac Biotech vaccine
