Coronavirus: as Widodo kicks off Indonesia’s Sinovac vaccine drive, social media influencer Raffi Ahmad’s shot backfires
- The Indonesian leader was joined by representatives from all walks of life as he received a shot of the Chinese developed vaccine live on TV
- But the inclusion of “millennial” representative Raffi Ahmad, who has been criticised for not wearing a mask on television, has been panned on social media
Raffi Ahmad posts a selfie of himself and Indonesian President Joko Widodo after his inoculation. Photo: Instagram