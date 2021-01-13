Raffi Ahmad posts a selfie of himself and Indonesian President Joko Widodo after his inoculation. Photo: Instagram Raffi Ahmad posts a selfie of himself and Indonesian President Joko Widodo after his inoculation. Photo: Instagram
Coronavirus: as Widodo kicks off Indonesia’s Sinovac vaccine drive, social media influencer Raffi Ahmad’s shot backfires

  • The Indonesian leader was joined by representatives from all walks of life as he received a shot of the Chinese developed vaccine live on TV
  • But the inclusion of “millennial” representative Raffi Ahmad, who has been criticised for not wearing a mask on television, has been panned on social media

Resty Woro Yuniar
Resty Woro Yuniar

Updated: 6:55pm, 13 Jan, 2021

