Deserted roads in Kuala Lumpur on the first day of the country’s latest lockdown. Photo: Reuters Deserted roads in Kuala Lumpur on the first day of the country’s latest lockdown. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus pandemic

Quiet falls over Malaysia, with residents in lockdown after last night of travel and dining out

  • Roads were packed before the order came into effect at midnight on Tuesday, with some rushing to stock up on groceries or spend time with family before travel was banned
  • Six regions, including the capital, are under a strict two-week movement control order, with residents only allowed to leave home to buy food or necessities and in emergencies

Tashny Sukumaran
Tashny Sukumaran

Updated: 8:30pm, 13 Jan, 2021

