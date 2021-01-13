Deserted roads in Kuala Lumpur on the first day of the country’s latest lockdown. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus pandemic
Quiet falls over Malaysia, with residents in lockdown after last night of travel and dining out
- Roads were packed before the order came into effect at midnight on Tuesday, with some rushing to stock up on groceries or spend time with family before travel was banned
- Six regions, including the capital, are under a strict two-week movement control order, with residents only allowed to leave home to buy food or necessities and in emergencies
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Deserted roads in Kuala Lumpur on the first day of the country’s latest lockdown. Photo: Reuters