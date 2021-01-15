A volunteer registers for a vaccine during a nationwide trial of Covid-19 jab delivery systems at a temporary vaccination centre in New Delhi on January 8. Photo: Reuters A volunteer registers for a vaccine during a nationwide trial of Covid-19 jab delivery systems at a temporary vaccination centre in New Delhi on January 8. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Indians cheer, pray as vaccines ‘like gold’ arrive for massive immunisation drive

  • Health workers will be some of the first to receive the jabs in the first phase, which aims to inoculate some 300 million people starting from Saturday
  • But observers say the real test will only come later, once the vaccine roll-out reaches the hundreds of millions of Indians not living in big cities

Amrit Dhillon
Updated: 3:29pm, 15 Jan, 2021

