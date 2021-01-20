A nurse prepares to vaccinate health care workers at Gleneagles hospital in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: could Singapore’s vaccine drive become a victim of the city’s own success?
- While the US struggles with anti-vaxxers and Indians worry about vaccine safety, Singapore has a different concern
- So good has it been in fighting Covid-19, some people simply don’t see a pressing need to get a jab
