Singapore seems to have contained Covid-19 infections far better than the United States or countries in Europe. Photo: AP
As Covid-19 rages on, is Singapore risking too much to host the World Economic Forum?
- More than a thousand foreigners are expected to arrive in Singapore for a tennis event, Davos 2021 and the Shangri-La Dialogue in the coming months
- Health experts say regular testing for inbound travellers and segregating them from the community will be key
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
