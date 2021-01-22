South Korean speed skater Shim Suk-hee’s disclosure in 2019 that she had been sexually abused by her coach sent shock waves through the country. Photo: AP
South Korea jails former Olympic coach for sexual assault, but case ‘tip of the iceberg’: academic
- Cho Jae-beom was sentenced to over a decade in prison for abusing gold medallist Shim Suk-hee for three years, in a case that shocked the country
- The speed skater said she hopes this will encourage other victims of abuse to come forward, but a sports professor said many cases go unreported
Topic | South Korea
