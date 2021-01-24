A Kamori Kanko ski resort in the Hokkaido resort town of Rusutsu. Operators have reported ideal conditions for skiing, but few customers. Photo: Handout A Kamori Kanko ski resort in the Hokkaido resort town of Rusutsu. Operators have reported ideal conditions for skiing, but few customers. Photo: Handout
A Kamori Kanko ski resort in the Hokkaido resort town of Rusutsu. Operators have reported ideal conditions for skiing, but few customers. Photo: Handout
Covid-19 leaves Japan’s ski resorts deserted amid perfect conditions for famed Japow powder snow

  • With tourism hit by Covid-19, a state of emergency and the suspension of the ‘Go To Travel’ campaign, it’s all downhill for Japan’s ski resorts this year
  • Ironically, frustrated operators – some fearing bankruptcy – say the famed Japow powder snow is the best it has been in years

Julian Ryall
Updated: 9:37am, 24 Jan, 2021

