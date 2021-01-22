A health care worker is vaccinated at Gleneagles Hospital in Singapore on January 19, 2021. Photo: Reuters A health care worker is vaccinated at Gleneagles Hospital in Singapore on January 19, 2021. Photo: Reuters
A health care worker is vaccinated at Gleneagles Hospital in Singapore on January 19, 2021. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Singapore says it’s given 60,000 vaccine shots, as it tightens social distancing curbs ahead of Lunar New Year

  • While the government will ramp up immunisations, it expects delays to imports of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine
  • Meanwhile, shops in Chinatown will be monitored ahead of the Lunar New Year, and a cap on eight daily household visitors will begin on January 26

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 7:32pm, 22 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A health care worker is vaccinated at Gleneagles Hospital in Singapore on January 19, 2021. Photo: Reuters A health care worker is vaccinated at Gleneagles Hospital in Singapore on January 19, 2021. Photo: Reuters
A health care worker is vaccinated at Gleneagles Hospital in Singapore on January 19, 2021. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE