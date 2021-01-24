Indonesians in Aceh province battle a thick haze caused by smog-belching forest fires in the region. Photo: AFP Indonesians in Aceh province battle a thick haze caused by smog-belching forest fires in the region. Photo: AFP
Indonesia’s clean energy dream: a victim of coronavirus, or politics?

  • Although blessed with abundant sources of clean energy, Indonesia’s potential remains untapped as it focuses its resources on defeating Covid-19
  • Analysts say the sector is being held back by the political elite, who ‘don’t want to lose the opportunities of securing profits’ from coal, oil and gas

Pei-Hua Yu and Ika Krismantari

Updated: 1:00pm, 24 Jan, 2021

