As Philippines seeks Covid-19 vaccines, ghost of Dengvaxia controversy lingers

  • In 1990, nine in 10 Filipinos believed in the importance of vaccines – a trend that’s reversed in recent years following controversy over a dengue vaccine
  • As Covid-19 cases rise in one of the region’s worst-hit nations, low public trust in vaccines will be a huge hurdle in the government’s vaccination bid

Alan Robles and Raissa Robles

Updated: 11:19am, 24 Jan, 2021

A health worker conducts a mock Covid-19 vaccination during a simulation exercise in Manila. Photo: Reuters
