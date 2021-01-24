A health worker conducts a mock Covid-19 vaccination during a simulation exercise in Manila. Photo: Reuters
As Philippines seeks Covid-19 vaccines, ghost of Dengvaxia controversy lingers
- In 1990, nine in 10 Filipinos believed in the importance of vaccines – a trend that’s reversed in recent years following controversy over a dengue vaccine
- As Covid-19 cases rise in one of the region’s worst-hit nations, low public trust in vaccines will be a huge hurdle in the government’s vaccination bid
