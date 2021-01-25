Women wearing face masks walk in downtown Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AP
A year after its first coronavirus case, Malaysia’s contact-tracing efforts are falling dangerously short
- After more than 180,000 cases and two nationwide lockdowns, public health experts are concerned that close contacts and infections are being missed
- A health policies specialist says the country’s contact tracing is not fast or comprehensive enough even for an influenza pandemic, let alone Covid-19
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Women wearing face masks walk in downtown Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AP