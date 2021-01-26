A woman wearing a face mask and shield receives her first shot of a coronavirus vaccine in India, despite widespread distrust in the country about the inoculation drive. Photo: EPA-EFE
As India and Indonesia vaccinate millions against Covid-19, fake news and conspiracy theories are gaining ground
- India launched an awareness campaign including Bollywood resources to counter Covid-19 vaccination fears, as thousands fail to arrive for their jabs
- In Indonesia, rejection of vaccines has been linked to dislike of President Joko Widodo, who is under fire for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic
