A man fishes at West Lake as dense smog descends on Hanoi in January 2021. The Vietnamese capital’s air quality has been ranked among the worst in the world. Photo: Sen Nguyen
In Vietnam, air pollution a bigger daily threat than Covid-19, as smog envelops Hanoi
- Hanoi, where Vietnam’s leadership congress is taking place, had worse air quality than Beijing and New Delhi last week. How did it get so bad?
- Research shows power plants and industrial activities are to blame, as PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc orders review of emissions and action against polluters
Topic | Vietnam
