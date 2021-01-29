Children in protective clothes who have tested positive for Covid-19 at TCS International School in Gwangju are led onto a bus to travel to medical facilities for treatment. Photo: kjdaily.com for SCMP Children in protective clothes who have tested positive for Covid-19 at TCS International School in Gwangju are led onto a bus to travel to medical facilities for treatment. Photo: kjdaily.com for SCMP
Coronavirus hotspots: anger in South Korea as fringe church schools drop masks, put faith in God

  • One unauthorised Christian school in Gwangju was the source of over 100 new Covid-19 infections, with protesters pelting its building with eggs
  • Fringe Protestant groups have been linked to major outbreaks, including the controversial Shincheonji church in February last year

29 Jan, 2021

