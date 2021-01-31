An Indonesian doctor with a bottle of the Sinovac coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Reuters An Indonesian doctor with a bottle of the Sinovac coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: what if vaccines aren’t enough for herd immunity?

  • Production problems for Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca give an inkling of the difficulties ahead as countries try to vaccinate their way to freedom
  • Some experts warn it is ‘wholly unrealistic’ to expect herd immunity in the foreseeable future. Others say Covid-19 may never be eradicated

Updated: 7:23am, 31 Jan, 2021

