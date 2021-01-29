Singaporeans aged 70 years and above wait to get a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on January 27. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus vaccine: in Singapore, 435 report side effects but experts ‘reassured’
- More than 113,000 people have received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, after which 432 people suffered common side effects, while three others had anaphylaxis
- While this is a higher rate of adverse reactions than Israel or the US, experts say initial recipients were on the lookout for unusual effects and fewer will be reported as more are vaccinated
