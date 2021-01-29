Singaporeans aged 70 years and above wait to get a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on January 27. Photo: Reuters Singaporeans aged 70 years and above wait to get a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on January 27. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus vaccine: in Singapore, 435 report side effects but experts ‘reassured’

  • More than 113,000 people have received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, after which 432 people suffered common side effects, while three others had anaphylaxis
  • While this is a higher rate of adverse reactions than Israel or the US, experts say initial recipients were on the lookout for unusual effects and fewer will be reported as more are vaccinated

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Kok Xinghui
Kok Xinghui in Singapore

Updated: 10:09pm, 29 Jan, 2021

