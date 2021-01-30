Birds fly over a closed steel factory in Hebei province, China. Photo: Reuters
Climate change: with Biden in office and Chinese emissions trading scheme on way, a new air of optimism
- The first steps towards China’s national emissions trading scheme have brought a fresh push towards action on climate change
- Biden’s election and carbon credit markets are other reasons for the buoyant mood, though activists are sceptical of ‘greenwashing’
Topic | Climate change
