Birds fly over a closed steel factory in Hebei province, China. Photo: Reuters Birds fly over a closed steel factory in Hebei province, China. Photo: Reuters
Birds fly over a closed steel factory in Hebei province, China. Photo: Reuters
Climate change
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Climate change: with Biden in office and Chinese emissions trading scheme on way, a new air of optimism

  • The first steps towards China’s national emissions trading scheme have brought a fresh push towards action on climate change
  • Biden’s election and carbon credit markets are other reasons for the buoyant mood, though activists are sceptical of ‘greenwashing’

Topic |   Climate change
Bhavan Jaipragas
Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 10:30am, 30 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Birds fly over a closed steel factory in Hebei province, China. Photo: Reuters Birds fly over a closed steel factory in Hebei province, China. Photo: Reuters
Birds fly over a closed steel factory in Hebei province, China. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE