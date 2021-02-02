Indian commuters crowd the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai, India, on February 1. Photo: AP Indian commuters crowd the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai, India, on February 1. Photo: AP
Indian commuters crowd the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai, India, on February 1. Photo: AP
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Does India really have a handle on the coronavirus, after all the dire predictions?

  • While the country remains the second-worst-affected nation in terms of absolute infection numbers, its new cases per capita have slowed to well below the US and Britain
  • A year after its first reported case, some hospitals in New Delhi have no Covid-19 patients, and normality is prevailing – though Kerala and Maharashtra states are battling a surge

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Amrit Dhillon
Amrit Dhillon

Updated: 11:03am, 2 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Indian commuters crowd the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai, India, on February 1. Photo: AP Indian commuters crowd the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai, India, on February 1. Photo: AP
Indian commuters crowd the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai, India, on February 1. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE