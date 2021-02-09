A damaged dam near the Dhauliganga hydro power project after a glacier burst in India's northern state of Uttarakhand. Photo: Xinhua A damaged dam near the Dhauliganga hydro power project after a glacier burst in India's northern state of Uttarakhand. Photo: Xinhua
A damaged dam near the Dhauliganga hydro power project after a glacier burst in India's northern state of Uttarakhand. Photo: Xinhua
Climate change
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Was climate change to blame for India’s glacier flood disaster?

  • Flash flood in Uttarakhand that washed away over 200 people is linked to avalanche and melting glaciers, experts believe
  • Extreme weather in region has become more frequent, experts say, while hazardous construction practices amplify the destruction caused

Topic |   Climate change
Kabir Agarwal

Updated: 5:39pm, 9 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A damaged dam near the Dhauliganga hydro power project after a glacier burst in India's northern state of Uttarakhand. Photo: Xinhua A damaged dam near the Dhauliganga hydro power project after a glacier burst in India's northern state of Uttarakhand. Photo: Xinhua
A damaged dam near the Dhauliganga hydro power project after a glacier burst in India's northern state of Uttarakhand. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE