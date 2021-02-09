A damaged dam near the Dhauliganga hydro power project after a glacier burst in India's northern state of Uttarakhand. Photo: Xinhua
Was climate change to blame for India’s glacier flood disaster?
- Flash flood in Uttarakhand that washed away over 200 people is linked to avalanche and melting glaciers, experts believe
- Extreme weather in region has become more frequent, experts say, while hazardous construction practices amplify the destruction caused
