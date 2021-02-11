You Feifei, who works at a kebab restaurant in Singapore, said she would be treating the Lunar New Year holiday as just another work week. Photo: Dewey Sin
Lunar New Year: the Chinese left ‘trapped and helpless’ overseas
- Uncertainty and loss linger for mainland Chinese working abroad, as the annual ritual of returning home for the holidays has been put on hold yet again
- Pricey airfares, mandatory quarantines and the risk of Covid-19 infection are the hurdles they face if they do make the trip
