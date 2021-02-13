An Indian student in China’s Zhejiang province enjoying Lunar New Year festivities. Photo: Xinhua An Indian student in China’s Zhejiang province enjoying Lunar New Year festivities. Photo: Xinhua
An Indian student in China’s Zhejiang province enjoying Lunar New Year festivities. Photo: Xinhua
#TakeUsBackToChina: a plea from Indian medical students, as coronavirus lockout, fraying ties intervene

  • Thousands of Indian medical students who returned home from China during the pandemic are struggling to finish their degrees
  • The students are using the hashtag #TakeUsBackToChina on social media to raise awareness of their plight

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Luo Ruiyao
Updated: 5:34pm, 13 Feb, 2021

