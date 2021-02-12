An armed police officer patrols a public market in the Philippines where wearing face masks and face shields is mandatory amid the pandemic. Photo: Reuters An armed police officer patrols a public market in the Philippines where wearing face masks and face shields is mandatory amid the pandemic. Photo: Reuters
An armed police officer patrols a public market in the Philippines where wearing face masks and face shields is mandatory amid the pandemic. Photo: Reuters
Filipinos breaking Covid-19 rules risk beatings, humiliation – unless they’re rich or well-connected

  • Wealthy and political elites escape punishment for flouting antivirus restrictions, as the poorest are subject to ‘cruel’, ‘degrading’ penalties
  • While such inequality has long been rife in the Philippines’ ‘semi-feudal society’, a ‘call-out culture’ is beginning to emerge, one analyst said

Alan Robles
Alan Robles

Updated: 6:46pm, 12 Feb, 2021

