Medical workers process swab samples for Covid-19 tests in Selangor, Malaysia. Photo: Xinhua
Amid deep political dysfunction, how did Malaysia pull together its coronavirus vaccine plan?
- Science minister Khairy Jamaluddin has become the face of Kuala Lumpur’s public health drive, and he – and PM Muhyiddin Yassin’s government – stand to benefit from its success
- But while the country has secured enough doses to vaccinate 80 per cent of its population by early next year, analysts say the political infighting will continue behind the scenes
Topic | Malaysia
Medical workers process swab samples for Covid-19 tests in Selangor, Malaysia. Photo: Xinhua