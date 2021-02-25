Elderly Singaporeans await their coronavirus shots at a vaccination centre in the city state. Photo: Reuters Elderly Singaporeans await their coronavirus shots at a vaccination centre in the city state. Photo: Reuters
Elderly Singaporeans await their coronavirus shots at a vaccination centre in the city state. Photo: Reuters
Is Sinovac’s early shipment to Singapore ‘unusual’ or just part of China’s vaccine diplomacy?

  • Beijing sent its coronavirus vaccine to the city state before Singapore’s health authorities approved the jab
  • Some health experts questioned China’s intent behind the move, suggesting that it might be ‘unhappy’ if Singapore is slow in approving the vaccine

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 9:36pm, 25 Feb, 2021

