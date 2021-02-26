A health worker in Metro Manila participates in a simulation for the Philippines’ Covid-19 vaccination drive. Photo: Reuters
Philippines set to roll out Sinovac Covid-19 jabs, but some businesses can’t wait
- Although 600,000 Sinovac doses will be given starting next week, private firms throughout the country have secured their own vaccines
- Hundreds of companies have bought millions of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and other jabs, aiming to get their employees rolling again
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
