The Philippine island of Boracay and other tourist resorts are welcoming more domestic travellers due to international coronavirus travel restrictions. Photo: Shutterstock
Hit by coronavirus, Philippine beach resorts target local long-stay tourists, digital nomads
- Resorts in popular destinations like Boracay and Palawan have had to look closer to home to survive after the Covid-19 pandemic decimated tourism
- There is even a new online booking platform for resorts offering monthly packages that will allow guests to continue working while at the beach
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
The Philippine island of Boracay and other tourist resorts are welcoming more domestic travellers due to international coronavirus travel restrictions. Photo: Shutterstock