Hit by coronavirus, Philippine beach resorts target local long-stay tourists, digital nomads

  • Resorts in popular destinations like Boracay and Palawan have had to look closer to home to survive after the Covid-19 pandemic decimated tourism
  • There is even a new online booking platform for resorts offering monthly packages that will allow guests to continue working while at the beach

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Elyssa Lopez
Updated: 10:32am, 28 Feb, 2021

The Philippine island of Boracay and other tourist resorts are welcoming more domestic travellers due to international coronavirus travel restrictions. Photo: Shutterstock
