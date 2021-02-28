A health care worker practises administering a vaccine during preparations for Thailand’s Covid-19 vaccination drive at Rajavithi Hospital in Bangkok earlier this month. Photo: EPA
Thailand begins vaccine roll-out with jabs from China’s Sinovac
- Southeast Asia’s second-biggest economy aims to inoculate 50 per cent of its population by the end of this year as the government tries to reopen
- Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha was not inoculated on Sunday as earlier planned because the Sinovac vaccine is not recommended for people his age
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A health care worker practises administering a vaccine during preparations for Thailand’s Covid-19 vaccination drive at Rajavithi Hospital in Bangkok earlier this month. Photo: EPA