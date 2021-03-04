South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun speaks via videoconference during a March 4 meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters about the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: EPA-EFE South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun speaks via videoconference during a March 4 meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters about the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: EPA-EFE
South Korea pushes ahead with Covid-19 vaccinations amid fake news, alarm

  • PM Chung Sye-kyun has called for calm amid alarm at the deaths of two men, both with pre-existing conditions, after getting the AstraZeneca shot
  • A probe is under way, but medical experts warn fake news on social media is fuelling vaccine hesitancy, especially among the elderly

Park Chan-kyong
Updated: 3:06pm, 4 Mar, 2021

