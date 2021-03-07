A health official sprays disinfectant on the first shipment of AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccines after its arrival in Ho Chi Minh City on February 24. Photo: AFP
Vietnam begins Covid-19 vaccination drive without China-made shots
- Vietnam, the only Asean nation that has yet to publicly state if it will use the Sinovac or Sinopharm vaccines, begins inoculations on Monday
- Analysts say anti-China sentiment among the public and diplomatic tensions are two factors behind the spurning of the vaccines
