The destroyed city of Natori, Miyagi Prefecture in northern Japan, after the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami. Photo: File, Reuters The destroyed city of Natori, Miyagi Prefecture in northern Japan, after the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami. Photo: File, Reuters
How Japan 2011 quake, tsunami survivors faced a ‘secondary disaster’: sexual violence in shelters

  • Japan is preparing to mark the 10th anniversary of the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami which devastated Fukushima and other parts of the country
  • A new documentary based on hotline calls from women about sexual abuse in emergency shelters has attracted widespread attention and anger

Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 4:05pm, 8 Mar, 2021

