Gavin Chin and his wife are among dozens of Malaysians and Singaporeans who have been trapped in Macau.
Trapped in Macau: the Singaporeans and Malaysians desperate to get home
- With borders shut and no direct flights home due to the coronavirus pandemic, dozens have been stranded after losing jobs in the tourism-reliant Chinese city
- Some are too pregnant or too unwell to transit through Hong Kong and are pinning their hopes on their consulates helping to organise a repatriation flight
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
