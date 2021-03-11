Gavin Chin and his wife are among dozens of Malaysians and Singaporeans who have been trapped in Macau. Gavin Chin and his wife are among dozens of Malaysians and Singaporeans who have been trapped in Macau.
Gavin Chin and his wife are among dozens of Malaysians and Singaporeans who have been trapped in Macau.
Trapped in Macau: the Singaporeans and Malaysians desperate to get home

  • With borders shut and no direct flights home due to the coronavirus pandemic, dozens have been stranded after losing jobs in the tourism-reliant Chinese city
  • Some are too pregnant or too unwell to transit through Hong Kong and are pinning their hopes on their consulates helping to organise a repatriation flight

Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 9:23am, 11 Mar, 2021

