South Korea
K-pop stars face scrutiny as bullying claims leap from sports world to entertainment

  • Since volleyball twins Lee Jae-yeong and Da-yeong were accused of bullying when they were younger, similar claims have spread to the K-pop and K-drama worlds
  • Some in South Korea are calling for a public accounting on the issue, with a consensus formed on how people can take responsibility for their bullying pasts

David D. Lee
David D. Lee

Updated: 8:39am, 14 Mar, 2021

Naeun of the K-pop girl group April was cut from a TV drama after being accused of bullying during her schooldays. Credit: DSP Media.
