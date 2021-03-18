Travelling back and forth from Singapore has become more difficult for Malaysian drivers during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Reuters
Singapore plans ‘immunisation certificates’ for Malaysian cargo drivers
- Drivers from across the border who have been fully inoculated in Singapore will be exempt from daily on-arrival tests 14 days after their second dose
- The border between Singapore and Malaysia is one of the world’s busiest. Before the pandemic, about 300,000 Malaysians entered Singapore each day
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Travelling back and forth from Singapore has become more difficult for Malaysian drivers during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Reuters