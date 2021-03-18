Malaysia’s science minister Khairy Jamaluddin has become the first person in the country to receive the Sinovac vaccine. Photo: Reuters Malaysia’s science minister Khairy Jamaluddin has become the first person in the country to receive the Sinovac vaccine. Photo: Reuters
China-made Sinovac jab a shot in the arm for Malaysia’s coronavirus vaccination programme, minister says

  • Science minister Khairy Jamaluddin, who heads the programme, took the Sinovac vaccine live on air to allay concerns about its efficacy and safety
  • The government’s move to authorise the Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines is expected to boost its vaccination drive, which previously had only used the Pfizer-BioNTech jab

Norman Goh
Updated: 6:47pm, 18 Mar, 2021

