Women walk past hijabs for sale at the Tanah Abang textile market in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Indonesian women face harassment and bullying for not wearing Islamic headscarves, Human Rights Watch says

  • The rights group found that more than 60 discriminatory local laws that enforce dress codes for women had been implemented in the country since 2001
  • Some women and girls who choose not to wear hijabs have been kicked out of school or have lost jobs, HRW said, with some ending up feeling ‘mentally isolated’

Resty Woro Yuniar
Updated: 8:07pm, 18 Mar, 2021

