Women walk past hijabs for sale at the Tanah Abang textile market in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Indonesian women face harassment and bullying for not wearing Islamic headscarves, Human Rights Watch says
- The rights group found that more than 60 discriminatory local laws that enforce dress codes for women had been implemented in the country since 2001
- Some women and girls who choose not to wear hijabs have been kicked out of school or have lost jobs, HRW said, with some ending up feeling ‘mentally isolated’
