A medical worker in South Korea holds up a syringe containing AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: DPA A medical worker in South Korea holds up a syringe containing AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: DPA
A medical worker in South Korea holds up a syringe containing AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: DPA
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Asia once led the coronavirus battle. Why is it behind on vaccines?

  • As Israel parties, the UK and US see an end in sight. Yet in Asia, supply issues and scepticism have slowed the vaccine roll-out to a crawl
  • Rich countries like South Korea can afford the wait-and-see approach, but for Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia there could be a greater toll

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
John Power
John Power

Updated: 10:33am, 20 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A medical worker in South Korea holds up a syringe containing AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: DPA A medical worker in South Korea holds up a syringe containing AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: DPA
A medical worker in South Korea holds up a syringe containing AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE