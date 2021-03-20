It’s party time (nearly) at Atlanta TLV in Tel Aviv. Photo: Handout
Why Israel is partying like it’s 2019, while most of Asia is stuck in 2020
- Tel Aviv’s famous nightclubs are getting ready to reopen thanks to a world-leading vaccination drive, giving the rest of us a glimpse of a post-Covid future
- While it’s time to celebrate, the country’s remarkable success may be in part down to its experience as an ‘emergency state’ with a history of conflict
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
It’s party time (nearly) at Atlanta TLV in Tel Aviv. Photo: Handout