A Philippine policeman stands guard during last year’s lockdown in Metro Manila. Photo: AFP
Philippines’ renewed coronavirus lockdown in Manila likely to sharpen criticism of government’s response to pandemic
- The total number of active infections has more than tripled since February 26, and more than half the active infections have been recorded in the capital region
- The government for its part has sought to blame ‘pandemic fatigue’ and emerging variants of the disease, including one from Hong Kong
