A Philippine policeman stands guard during last year’s lockdown in Metro Manila. Photo: AFP
Health & Environment

Philippines’ renewed coronavirus lockdown in Manila likely to sharpen criticism of government’s response to pandemic

  • The total number of active infections has more than tripled since February 26, and more than half the active infections have been recorded in the capital region
  • The government for its part has sought to blame ‘pandemic fatigue’ and emerging variants of the disease, including one from Hong Kong

Raissa Robles
Updated: 9:50am, 28 Mar, 2021

