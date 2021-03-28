Workers transport a package of Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine at Phnom Penh airport on March 26. Photo: Xinhua Workers transport a package of Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine at Phnom Penh airport on March 26. Photo: Xinhua
Cambodia’s got coronavirus vaccines from China and India, but take-up is painfully slow

  • Within the US$7 billion garment industry that’s been hit hard by Covid-19, workers aren’t keen on being vaccinated
  • Trust is an issue and the government hasn’t moved to quell fears

Danielle Keeton-Olsen
Danielle Keeton-Olsen in Phnom Penh

Updated: 4:00pm, 28 Mar, 2021

